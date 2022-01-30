Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.05 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

PSX stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

