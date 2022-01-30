Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 870,693 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,693 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.55% of Western Union worth $45,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE WU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

