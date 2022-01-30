Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 127,332 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE:ELS opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

