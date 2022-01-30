Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 35,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,184,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

