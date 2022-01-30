Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,189,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

