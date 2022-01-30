Hydra Market Cap Reaches $31.82 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $8.25 or 0.00021701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $356,984.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,382,385 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.