Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.05

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.63. Hypera shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 17,491 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

