I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $21.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,329 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

