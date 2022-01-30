I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $24,911,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in I-Mab by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.