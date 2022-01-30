I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0518 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $455.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,375,159 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

