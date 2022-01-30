Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 837 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

