Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,716 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

