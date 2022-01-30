Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 12,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.9% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 51.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,381.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

