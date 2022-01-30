Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average is $276.17. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

