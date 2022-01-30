Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 6,588 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

