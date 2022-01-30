Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

