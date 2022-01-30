ICHI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. ICHI has a total market cap of $72.83 million and $1.70 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.43 or 0.00045882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,652 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

