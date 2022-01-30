Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $7,418.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

