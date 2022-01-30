ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of ICU Medical worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.