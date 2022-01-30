ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.67 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ICU Medical by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ICU Medical by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.