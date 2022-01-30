Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.14 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
