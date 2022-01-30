Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.14 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

