IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 1,124,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,017. The company has a market cap of $560.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

