Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

