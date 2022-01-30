Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
ITW stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81.
Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
