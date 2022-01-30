Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. 156,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,668. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immunic by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.