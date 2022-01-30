Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Financial Contrast

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55

Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 18.96, indicating a potential upside of 185.10%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Profitability

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 9.34 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Summary

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs beats Oatly Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

