Insider Buying: Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Acquires $10,351.12 in Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz acquired 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $10,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.