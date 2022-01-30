Insider Buying: Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Acquires $10,351.12 in Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz acquired 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $10,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

