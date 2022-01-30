Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $74,529.25 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEHR opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.46 million, a P/E ratio of 227.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

