Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SRE stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.