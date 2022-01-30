Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells 908 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRE stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

