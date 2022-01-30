Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,413. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.65% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

