Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the December 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.32.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

