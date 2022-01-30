Intel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

