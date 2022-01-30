International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in International Seaways by 40.8% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

