InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Up 126.7% in January

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

