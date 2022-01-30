Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,289.70. Interroll has a 12 month low of $4,308.28 and a 12 month high of $4,308.28.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

