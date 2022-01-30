Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 4,322,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,318. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.