Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 4,322,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,318. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

