Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSR traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

