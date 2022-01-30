Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

