iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of QLTA opened at $54.39 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

