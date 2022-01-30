iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IUSG traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $102.96. 1,363,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,313. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

