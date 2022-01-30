iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

