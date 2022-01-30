iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.