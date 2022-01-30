iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $298,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $244.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.08 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.