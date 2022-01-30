Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 89.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.