Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCIC stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

