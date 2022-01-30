JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 7 days.”

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.65. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

