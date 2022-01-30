Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 30 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 34.13.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

