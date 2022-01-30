Jefferies Financial Group Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.67

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.35 to C$0.67 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEXO. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.35.

HEXO stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

