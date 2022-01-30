John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 82,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,374. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.