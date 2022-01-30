John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

