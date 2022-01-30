Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,681 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $104,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.17. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

